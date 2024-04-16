Multi-mission compact radars to be provided to Dutch by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

THE HAGUE, Netherlands. Dutch military procurement agency Command Materiel and IT (COMMIT) chose Thales to provide seven additional Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radars (GM200 MM/C), with an option to acquire two more, the company announced in a statement.

This agreement builds on a previous contract from 2019 under which nine GM200 MM/C systems were ordered. The GM200 MM/C uses 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array technology and dual-axis multi-beam capabilities, which enable superior detection, tracking, and classification of diverse threats including drones and missile attacks, the statement reads.

Designed for rapid deployment, the GM200 MM/C systems is designed for high mobility and to be operational within minutes, the company says, adding that they are mounted on Scania Gryphus trucks to enhance their tactical utility with quick setup and takedown times.