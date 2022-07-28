New maritime radars to be installed on Australian border surveillance aircraft

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon photo ADELAIDE, Australia. Raytheon Intelligence & Space will upgrade Australian border surveillance aircraft with SeaVue Multi-Role radars under a contract with Cobham Special Mission, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon will install the radar in Cobham's fleet of Dash 8 fixed-wing aircraft to support Australian border protection operations, the statement notes. The radar provides long-range, high-altitude surveillance and is designed for special mission fixed-wing aircraft that patrol the oceans surrounding Australia.

The radar is designed to allow these aircraft to detect small targets from high altitudes, which increases surveillance coverage in a maritime environment, the statement adds, noting that Australia has 8.2 million square miles to monitor including gas fields, shipping lanes, and fisheries.