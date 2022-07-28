Military Embedded Systems

New maritime radars to be installed on Australian border surveillance aircraft

News

July 28, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon photo

ADELAIDE, Australia. Raytheon Intelligence & Space will upgrade Australian border surveillance aircraft with SeaVue Multi-Role radars under a contract with Cobham Special Mission, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon will install the radar in Cobham's fleet of Dash 8 fixed-wing aircraft to support Australian border protection operations, the statement notes. The radar provides long-range, high-altitude surveillance and is designed for special mission fixed-wing aircraft that patrol the oceans surrounding Australia.

The radar is designed to allow these aircraft to detect small targets from high altitudes, which increases surveillance coverage in a maritime environment, the statement adds, noting that Australia has 8.2 million square miles to monitor including gas fields, shipping lanes, and fisheries.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

1100 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, Virginia 22209
Website
[email protected]
703-284-4305

Cobham

2121 Crystal Drive, Suite 800
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
[email protected]
(703) 414-5300
