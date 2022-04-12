Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA

News

April 12, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Department of Defense photo.

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America has partnered with Physical Sciences Inc. and Stanford University to produce a next-generation night vision system for the U.S. military, offering more capability in a smaller and lighter package.

According to the announcement, the partnership was created to produce a solution for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that selected the group to participate in its Enhanced Night Vision in eyeglass form (ENVision) program. The team collaboration on DARPA’s ENVision program will run through October 2023.

Elbit Systems of America will aim to provide an advanced night vision solution with an expanded field of view, broader bandwidth, and enhanced situational awareness, with a goal to package the device within the form factor of a regular pair of glasses. 

The company has been developing advanced, low-light imaging technology to decrease the size and weight of night vision devices and will apply this experience to the ENVision program. Officials claim all of the technology and lessons learned during the development of the ENVision concept will be key in creating this breakthrough for the industry.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems of America

4700 Marine Creek Parkway
Fort Worth, Texas 76179
Website
+1 817.234.6600

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Triumph image.
News
Raytheon awards Triumph Group electronic attack system contract
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Department of Defense photo.
News
Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Defense data readiness goal of SGS-won AI development contract
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image.
News
Cybersecurity software for data encryption to equip small satellites
More Cyber