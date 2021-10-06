Military Embedded Systems

Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF

News

October 06, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to complete the design of a next-generation, open standards-based signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensor for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

Under the Air Force’s Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program, the company will deliver a prototype sensor, including airborne and ground components, with an open standards-based hardware and software architecture intended to be scaled and configured to fly on multiple types of manned and unmanned aircraft.

Northrop Grumman’s GHOST sensor will be designed to provide the Air Force with an agile architecture to meet the Air Force's ISR needs while supporting rapid system enhancement, testing, accreditation, and integration at the speed of relevance as the battlespace changes.

 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
