OpenVPX boards and chassis from GMS used for U.S. Army systems debuts at AUSA 2022

News

October 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GMS

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. General Micro Systems (GMS) introduced a new product family of 3U and 6U OpenVPX computer boards, peripherals, and ATR-style chassis for use in U.S. Army ground, air, communications, and weapons systems at the AUSA show this week. 

The X9 Venom family of 21 products -- set for introduction by early 2023 -- starts first with the 3U and 6U single-board computers (SBCs) based upon Intel and NVIDIA processors and GPGPUs. According to the GMS announcement, all products follow ANSI/VITA 65 standards, meet the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) requirement for modular open standards approach (MOSA) electronic systems, and are IEEE 1101.2 conduction-cooled.

X9 Venom products are also SOSA (Sensor Open Standard Architecture) aligned and ready to meet C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), two standards that increasingly are requirements in U.S. Army programs and platform upgrades. 

AUSA show attendees can visit GMS at Booth 8221.

Featured Companies

General Micro Systems, Inc.

8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
Website
[email protected]
