OpenVPX boards and chassis from GMS used for U.S. Army systems debuts at AUSA 2022

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GMS

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. General Micro Systems (GMS) introduced a new product family of 3U and 6U OpenVPX computer boards, peripherals, and ATR-style chassis for use in U.S. Army ground, air, communications, and weapons systems at the AUSA show this week.

The X9 Venom family of 21 products -- set for introduction by early 2023 -- starts first with the 3U and 6U single-board computers (SBCs) based upon Intel and NVIDIA processors and GPGPUs. According to the GMS announcement, all products follow ANSI/VITA 65 standards, meet the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) requirement for modular open standards approach (MOSA) electronic systems, and are IEEE 1101.2 conduction-cooled.

X9 Venom products are also SOSA (Sensor Open Standard Architecture) aligned and ready to meet C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), two standards that increasingly are requirements in U.S. Army programs and platform upgrades.

