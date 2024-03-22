Military Embedded Systems

Patriot air and missile defense systems to be provided to Germany by Raytheon

News

March 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon won a $1.2 billion contract to provide additional Patriot air and missile defense systems to Germany to bolster their air defense capabilities and interoperability with allied forces, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, and command and control stations, along with necessary spares and support. Patriot systems are used for air defense in 19 countries globally, including Germany, the United States, and Ukraine. The systems are designed to counter advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and a variety of aerial threats, the company says.

The contract also aims to improve Germany's interoperability within NATO, contributing to a key aspect of the alliance's defense strategy, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
