Military Embedded Systems

Personal laser warning detector transitions from vehicles to individual operators

News

May 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Personal laser warning detector transitions from vehicles to individual operators
Image courtesy Torrey Pines Logic

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Optical and electro-optical company Torrey Pines Logic Inc. (TPL) will now offer its D1xTM laser detector, a personal laser warning detector, for individual operators, expanding its use from solely vehicles. 

The D1xTM passive laser warning receiver -- designed to protect operators from threats such as snipers and uncrewed vehicles on the battlefield -- is designed to detect and coarsely locate laser emissions from laser pointing/illuminating devices and rangefinders, covering all classes of commercial and military laser devices. The company notes that the technology alerts the wearer of laser emissions in visible, near-IR, and shortwave IR through selectable audible, visual, and tactile feedback. The device can also be connected to a management system or provide laser warning for a defensive aid platform via a USB C port.

The user can wear the D1xTM on the front or back or attach it to a helmet, and it enables integration into various battlefield solutions to enhance safety and mitigate friendly-fire incidents by alerting the operator of incoming laser emissions, according to the company's announcement. 

Featured Companies

Torrey Pines Logic

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms