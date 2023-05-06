Personal laser warning detector transitions from vehicles to individual operators

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Torrey Pines Logic

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Optical and electro-optical company Torrey Pines Logic Inc. (TPL) will now offer its D1xTM laser detector, a personal laser warning detector, for individual operators, expanding its use from solely vehicles.

The D1xTM passive laser warning receiver -- designed to protect operators from threats such as snipers and uncrewed vehicles on the battlefield -- is designed to detect and coarsely locate laser emissions from laser pointing/illuminating devices and rangefinders, covering all classes of commercial and military laser devices. The company notes that the technology alerts the wearer of laser emissions in visible, near-IR, and shortwave IR through selectable audible, visual, and tactile feedback. The device can also be connected to a management system or provide laser warning for a defensive aid platform via a USB C port.

The user can wear the D1xTM on the front or back or attach it to a helmet, and it enables integration into various battlefield solutions to enhance safety and mitigate friendly-fire incidents by alerting the operator of incoming laser emissions, according to the company's announcement.