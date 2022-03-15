Military Embedded Systems

Portable optronics to be delivered to Australian Defense Force

March 15, 2022

Safran photo.

AUSTRALIA. Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia has announced it has won a contract by Collins Aerospace to provide its full suite of advanced portable optronics to the Australian Defense Force (ADF) as part of the Land 17 Phase 2 Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) Capability Assurance Program.

According to the company, Safran’s JIM Compact, Moskito TI, and Sterna systems, along with tripods, will all be integrated by Collins Aerospace into the ADFs next generation DTCS.

Safran Electronics & Defense offers portable optronic products, including multi-spectral binoculars, target locators, and laser rangefinders, all deployed worldwide by Joint Fires Observers (JFOs), Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), and Special Forces. Officials claim that these devices feature digital software functions and are compatible with standard battle management systems for dismounted combat.

Safran’s Sterna is a gyro-based target acquisition system that is designed to find true north in virtually all terrains. It will aim to offer critical assistance to operators who require a high level of accuracy regardless of weather, battlespace interference, or GPS-denied environments.

 

