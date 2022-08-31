Portable tactical weather station chosen by U.S. Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Intellisense Systems

TORRANCE, California. The U.S. Air Force has chosen the Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS) as its official remote weather station to be used for gathering essential meteorological data from remote airfields, IWOS manufacturer Intellisense Systems announced in a statement.

The previous remote weather station weighed around 100 lbs and was in use for more than 20 years, whereas the new system will weigh about 25 lbs, according to the statement.

IWOS was developed in response to a Defense Department solicitation calling for a "mobile weather station that is competitive with larger, permanent environmental-monitoring systems in terms of range, resolution, and accuracy," the statement reads.

The system measures temperature, pressure, humidity, wind speed/direction, and cloud layer height to 25,000 feet.