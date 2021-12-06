PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: APZU Mezzanine Module

Small mezzanine module for sensor fusion powered by Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs

This week’s product, AcroPack APZU mezzanine module, is ideal for military applications that require adaptive filtering, protocol conversion, simulation, HIL test, motor control, image processing, and sensor fusion. Additionally, these commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) modules can be used in PCIe servers, VPX, or CompactPCI Serial chassis, and small form factor embedded computers.

The module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications. AcroPack modules are a ruggedized version of a mini PCIe card. They add a down-facing 100- pin connector to internally route I/O signals through the carrier card to secure field connectors, thus eliminating loose cables and increasing reliability.

APZU series modules also leverage a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system on a chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device.

The real value of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture lies in the tight integration of its programmable logic with the processing system. Its high throughput interface eliminates bottlenecks that plague two-chip ASSP-FPGA solutions and allows designers to easily extend the processing system capabilities. Now developers can build custom designs by adding peripherals in the programmable logic and increase overall system performance by partitioning hardware and software functions with custom accelerators.

Zynq features include:

Dual-core ARM Cortex A53-based application processor unit (APU)

Dual-core ARM Cortex R5-based real-time processor unit (RPU)

NEON™ media-processing engine

UltraScale+ 154k programmable logic cells

Extensive on-chip memory

I/O and Peripherals include:

TTL, LVDS, or RS422/485 I/O interface

Gigabit Ethernet interface

USB 2.0 transceiver

USB-UART debug terminal port

Additional General Features:

PCI Express interface

MicroSD or NOR flash boot

Quad-SPI flash memory

LPDDR4 storage memory

DMA transfers

BSP and FPGA design kit software

VxWorks, Linux, and Windows support

At Acromag’s U.S. factory, the company guarantees support with a real person within one business day. Its global network of sales professionals provides local access to friendly, highly trained support specialists.

For more information, visit the APZU product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

