Radar and EW testing contract win with NATO for Keysight Technologies

News

April 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Keysight Technologies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies reports that it won a contract with the NATO Naval Forces Sensor and Weapons Accuracy Check Sites (FORACS) to modernize its testing capabilities for critical radar and electronic support measures (ESM) systems.

Under the terms of the NATO agreement, Keysight will deliver radar target generator and electronic warfare testing (EW) solutions that will be deployed at NATO Navy bases, enabling the calibration and maintenance of NATO radar systems and the assessment of ESM effectiveness.

According to the company's announcement, the Keysight radar target generator and EW solutions are designed to replilcate real-world scenarios with dynamic multi-emitter signals, advanced threat modeling, and closed-loop testing methodologies, which will enable NATO FORACS to rigorously assess and optimize the operational readiness of radar and ESM systems across all member nations.

The contract covers integration and delivery of next-generation radar target generators and EW threat simulators that are intended to ensure enhanced accuracy verification and thorough system performance testing within complex electromagnetic environments. The tools, say Keysight officials, feature customized firmware and a graphical user interface developed entirely in Europe and tailored to meet NATO’s specific requirements.

 

