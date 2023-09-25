Military Embedded Systems

Radar from Hensoldt to equip U.S. Coast Guard cutter ships

September 25, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Radar from Hensoldt to equip U.S. Coast Guard cutter ships
Image courtesy Hensoldt.

MUNICH. Sensor solutions company Hensoldt will equip the U.S. Coast Guard's “Legend” class National Security Cutter (NSC) ship with its TRS-3D multimode naval radar, under a follow-on contract worth approximately 10 million euros ($10.6 million). 

Under the terms of the latest contract, Hensoldt will deliver and install the latest "Baseline D" (known in the U.S. as AN-SPS-75) version of the radar at the Coast Guard's training center in Petaluma, California. According to the company's announcement, the multimode radar uses gallium nitride (GaN) and solid-state emitter technology to deliver three-dimensional, multimode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defense, gunfire support, and aircraft control.

The company says that the radar system automatically detects and tracks all types of air and sea targets, thereby alleviating crew workload requirements.

The Coast Guard has used the Hensoldt radar on all of its NSC platforms. 

 

