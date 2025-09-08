Radar-guided weapon for close-in defense nabs Raytheon $205 million Navy contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX LOUISVILLE, Ky. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract worth $205 million with the U.S. Navy for continued production of the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), which includes upgrades, conversions, overhauls, and related equipment.

The Raytheon announcement descsribes the Phalanx weapon system as a radar-guided, rapid-fire, computer-controlled gun designed to defeat antiship missiles and other close-in threats that may penetrate preceding layers of defense. The CIWS is installed on all U.S. Navy surface combatant ship classes and on the ships of 24 allied nations.

Work on this contract will take place at RTX facilities in Louisville, Kentucky, and at other U.S. sites through 2029.