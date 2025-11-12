Radar systems from Echodyne selected for Seraphim counter-UAS platforms

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

KIRKLAND, Washington. Digital Force Technologies (DFT) chose Echodyne’s MESA radar systems for integration into its Seraphim counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) family of systems, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the Seraphim systems support the U.S. Marine Corps’ TERAPIN program, which is focused on persistent, all-domain sensing and AI-enabled situational awareness for the Fleet Marine Force. Echodyne’s MESA-based radars will provide precision detection and tracking data to improve Seraphim’s autonomous edge-processing and on-the-move capabilities, the company says.

DFT’s Seraphim platform is designed as a modular and expandable solution for detecting, assessing, and defeating uncrewed aerial threats. The integration of Echodyne’s EchoShield and EchoGuard radars aims to enhance data fidelity and tracking accuracy across expeditionary and fixed-site configurations, the statement reads.

TERAPIN is part of the Marine Corps’ effort to deliver long-endurance autonomous sensor and effector systems that provide early warning and force protection in support of expeditionary operations, according to the company.