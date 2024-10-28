Radar systems sale to Taiwan approved by U.S. State Department

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a potential $828 million Foreign Military Sale of AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 radar systems and support services to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The radar package includes spare parts, repair and return services, transportation, personnel training, and U.S. government and contractor support, along with other logistical components, the statement says. The AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 systems will provide Taiwan with enhanced multi-mission radar capabilities for medium- to long-range air surveillance.

This proposed sale aligns with U.S. policy and aims to strengthen Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, contributing to regional stability while maintaining the current military balance, according to the State Department. The U.S. Air Force will procure the radars, with no offset agreements or need for additional U.S. personnel to facilitate the sale, the agency notes.