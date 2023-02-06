Military Embedded Systems

Radars, C-UAS systems to be sent to Ukraine in latest aid package from DoD

February 06, 2023

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon will send radars, counter-uncrewed air systems (C-UAS) technology, air defense units, and more in its latest aid package to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced in a statement.

The package "includes the authorization of a presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds," the statement reads.

In addition to equipment, vehicles, and munitions, the package includes:

  • Two HAWK air defense firing units;
  • Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems;
  • Equipment to sustain Ukraine's existing air defense capabilities;
  • Air defense generators;
  • Counter-unmanned aerial systems;
  • Four air surveillance radars;
  • 20 counter-mortar radars;
  • Spare parts for counter-artillery radars;
  • Puma unmanned aerial systems;
  • Precision-guided rockets;
  • Secure communications equipment.

The U.S. government has committed $29.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion. Additionally, Congress approved $113 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2022. By contrast, Russia's proposed 2023 defense budget was $84 billion.

