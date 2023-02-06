Radars, C-UAS systems to be sent to Ukraine in latest aid package from DoD

Radars, C-UAS systems to be sent to Ukraine in latest aid package from DoDNews
February 06, 2023
ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon will send radars, counter-uncrewed air systems (C-UAS) technology, air defense units, and more in its latest aid package to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced in a statement.
The package "includes the authorization of a presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds," the statement reads.
In addition to equipment, vehicles, and munitions, the package includes:
- Two HAWK air defense firing units;
- Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems;
- Equipment to sustain Ukraine's existing air defense capabilities;
- Air defense generators;
- Counter-unmanned aerial systems;
- Four air surveillance radars;
- 20 counter-mortar radars;
- Spare parts for counter-artillery radars;
- Puma unmanned aerial systems;
- Precision-guided rockets;
- Secure communications equipment.
The U.S. government has committed $29.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion. Additionally, Congress approved $113 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2022. By contrast, Russia's proposed 2023 defense budget was $84 billion.