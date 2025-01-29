Military Embedded Systems

Royal Navy combat management systems to be modernized by BAE Systems

News

January 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. BAE Systems won a £285 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to support and modernize the Royal Navy’s Shared Infrastructure, Combat Management Systems (CMS), and warship networks under the RECODE program, the company announced in a statement.

The eight-year RECODE initiative aims to enhance the safety, security, and availability of combat systems across 20 Royal Navy vessels, ensuring they remain operationally effective amid evolving threats, the statement reads. The program includes CMS upgrades for Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, Type 45 destroyers, and Type 26 frigates, integrating DevSecOps principles to streamline software development and security implementation.

The contract is the latest in a decade of collaboration between BAE Systems and the Royal Navy, with a focus on agile capability deployment and closer coordination between the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Maritime Combat Systems and Navy Command, the statement adds.

