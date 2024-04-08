Military Embedded Systems

Saab demos multi-modal radar at Sea-Air-Space 2024

News

April 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Saab will showcase its Sea Giraffe 1X Multi-Modal (air and surface search) radar at Sea-Air-Space 2024 this week at booth 701, the company announced in a statement, noting that the radar system is designed to be adaptable for use on various naval, surface, or ground platforms.

The Sea Giraffe 1X (SG1X), a tactical X-band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) solid-state radar, features simultaneous air and surface surveillance and is equipped for Rocket Artillery Mortar (RAM) detection as wellas a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) function named 'Drone Tracker,' the statement reads. The company says the system was designed to be copact, low-weight, and consume power efficiently.

SG1X can rapidly detect small targets such as drones and small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and it supports electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) with features like side lobe blanking and cancellation, the statement reads.

