SABER M200 Vigilante radar to be delivered to Brazilian Army by Embraer

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

BRASÍLIA, Brazil. Embraer won a R$102 million contract from the Brazilian army for the delivery of one SABER M200 Vigilante radar, the company announced in a statement.

The radar will undergo technical and operational evaluation for potential integration into the Brazilian army's anti-aircraft artillery units, the statement reads. The SABER M200 is designed for detecting and tracking aircraft trajectories, classifying aerial targets, and supporting low- and medium-altitude anti-aircraft defense systems, according to Embraer.

The system features advanced signal processing and an integrated power generator, enabling transport by both land and air, the company says. The Brazilian amy will be the first to operate the radar, with the possibility of adoption by other branches of Brazil’s Armed Forces and export opportunities.