Smiths Interconnect releases optical interconnects for SOSA aligned applications

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Smiths Interconnect image.

LONDON. Smiths Interconnect has announced the release of its LightCONEX optical plug-in and backplane module connectors compatible with the VITA 66.5 draft standard and aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard for VPX systems in rugged embedded computing applications and sensor systems.



According to the company, the LightCONEX active blind-mate optical interconnect system is a solution for VPX systems that incorporates an optical transceiver into the plug-in module connector. The optical interconnect meets military standard requirements for shock, vibration, and harsh environmental conditions.

Officials claim that the LightCONEX blind-mate optical interconnect system includes a fixed plug-in connector and a floating backplane connector compatible with the VITA 66.5 standard. The low-profile plug-in transceiver connector is screw-mounted on the board edge through an electrical interposer to save board space and eliminate fiber cable handling.

The backplane connector has a spring-loaded MT to ensure a secure MT to MT mating connection under extreme shock and vibration conditions. LightCONEX VPX optical interconnects are also designed to offer various differentiating benefits.