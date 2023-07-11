Sonar suite for French submarines to be developed by Thales

Photo courtesy Thales

PARIS, France. Thales has won a contract to engineer a new-generation sonar suite for the French third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines (SNLE 3G), and for the modernization program of the second-generation submarines (SNLE 2G), the company announced in a statement.

The upcoming sonar suite is set to incorporate an array of technologies, including large arrays fitted with an assortment of sensors backed by big-data algorithms, the company says, adding that the advancement is expected to provide better detection of increasingly silent threats.

The sonar suite to be developed by Thales will be designed to detect, locate, and classify all types of threats at varying ranges for the purpose of underwater situational awareness, the statement reads.