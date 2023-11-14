SOSA aligned SBC from Interface Concept aims at military, aerospace, edge applications

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Interface Concept

QUIMPER, France. Interface Concept launched its new IC-INT-VPX3l, a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard and optimized for use in military, aerospace, and edge-computing applications.

The SBC is based around the Intel W-11000E Series (also known as Tiger Lake-H) processor, with eight cores operating at 2.6GHz for a high performance-per-watt ratio, an advanced Intel Xe graphics engine, and new hardware and software security devices.

Additional features include a 32 GB DDR4 memory with ECC, an up-to-date network interface controller, and an XMC slot, which the company says aims the part squarely at highly secure applications requiring performance, interconnections, cybersecurity, interoperability, and robustness.

The SOSA aligned IC-INTVPX3l supports the VITA 65.0 SLT3-PAY-1F1F2U1TU1T1U1T-14.2.16 slot profile, provides a 100 GbE interface on the data plane, and is designed to operate over a wide range of air-cooled and conduction-cooled environments (-40 °C to +85 °C).