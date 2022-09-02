Sub photonics mast market to grow rapidly in next 6 years: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey M. Richardson DUBLIN, Ireland. A new report predicts that the military submarine photonics mast and antenna market will grow by a compound annual growth rate of 6% from 2022 through 2028.

Photonics masts are a sensor on submarines that is used like a periscope, replacing the old mechanical line-of-sight versions with digital equipment.

The key drivers for the global photonics mast market include rising military spending around the world and growing modernization of military submarine fleets, while the high cost of technology is the main restraint on the market, the report states. The report adds that technological advancements represent the biggest opportunity in this market.