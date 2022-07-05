Military Embedded Systems

Submarine sensors market to reach $292M by 2026: report

News

July 05, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Dontreal Brown, from Leesburg, Fla., stands watch as an acoustic sensor operator during an anti-submarine warfare exercise ... (US government photo)

SAN FRANCISCO, California. A new market study predicts that the submarine sensors market will grow from $255 million today to $292.3 million by 2026, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%.

The study, published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., also states that nuclear attack submarine sensors will grow at a 2.1% CAGR and reach $138.8 million over that period. Further, it states that diesel electric submarine sensors will grow 2.2% CAGR over the next seven years.

China is expected to be one of the biggest players, growing by 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period to $56.2 million by 2026. By comparison, the United States market is at $70.5 million today.

The report, "Submarine Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics," is available here.

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned
U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division, fly 3D printed unmanned aircraft system (ODSUAS small) with a civilian contractor on Camp Lejeune, N.C. (US Military photo)
News
Military drone market worth $17 billion by 2028: report

June 28, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Illustration
News
AI simulation software contract awarded to CAE USA by Air Force

July 01, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
The Defense Information Systems Agency logo.
News
GAO upholds $11.5B DES contract win by Leidos

June 23, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Space situational-awareness market will be driven by need for satellite and GPS, study says

July 01, 2022
More Comms