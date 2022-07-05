Submarine sensors market to reach $292M by 2026: report

Submarine sensors market to reach $292M by 2026: reportNews
The study, published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., also states that nuclear attack submarine sensors will grow at a 2.1% CAGR and reach $138.8 million over that period. Further, it states that diesel electric submarine sensors will grow 2.2% CAGR over the next seven years.
China is expected to be one of the biggest players, growing by 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period to $56.2 million by 2026. By comparison, the United States market is at $70.5 million today.
The report, "Submarine Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics," is available here.