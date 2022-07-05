Submarine sensors market to reach $292M by 2026: report

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Dontreal Brown, from Leesburg, Fla., stands watch as an acoustic sensor operator during an anti-submarine warfare exercise ... (US government photo) SAN FRANCISCO, California. A new market study predicts that the submarine sensors market will grow from $255 million today to $292.3 million by 2026, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%.

The study, published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., also states that nuclear attack submarine sensors will grow at a 2.1% CAGR and reach $138.8 million over that period. Further, it states that diesel electric submarine sensors will grow 2.2% CAGR over the next seven years.

China is expected to be one of the biggest players, growing by 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period to $56.2 million by 2026. By comparison, the United States market is at $70.5 million today.

The report, "Submarine Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics," is available here.