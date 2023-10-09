Military Embedded Systems

Tactical edge solutions from ARA on display at AUSA 2023

News

October 09, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ARA graphic.

WASHINGTON. ARA (Applied Research Solutions) is showing its solutions enabling soldier overmatch to the tactical edge at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, being held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

At the show, ARA announced that it will be featuring products including ARC4, Integrated AR and Autonomy; VR-TAK, VR for Mission Planning and Enhanced Situational Awareness; EDGE 3D, 3D Modeling and Terrain Generation for Decision Making at the Edge; MPMS, Advanced Mission Planning; and OTONOS, Robotic Enabled Maneuver.

AUSA attendees can visit the ARA booth at #2449 to learn more about its range of technical solutions.

