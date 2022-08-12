UK deep-find radar solution to be developed by IAI, Babcock team

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

C-MMR photo courtesy of IAI

LONDON, United Kingdom. The UK Ministry of Defence's SERPENS deep-find radar program will be developed by a team consisting of Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries (IA), along with subsidiary ELTA Systems, according to a Babcock statement.

The collaboration will involve developing IAI-ELTA's Compact Multi-Mission Radar (C-MMR) system for SERPENS, which is being outfitted with a suite of sensor systems that can detect mortars, artillery, and rockets, the statement reads.

"The C-MMR is designed for air defence and artillery weapon location missions, with the radar locating hostile weapon locations and calculating impact and launching points in real time," the statement adds. "The radar implements advanced 3D-active electronically-steered array antenna technology."

Babcock and IAI teamed up through a memorandum of understanding, under which Babcock will be responsible for system integration, developing the radar assembly, and maintenance.