Upgrades to Navy's EA-18G Growler fleet underway: SecNav

News

December 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The Navy is in the process of making upgrades to the EA-18G Growler fleet in an effort to enhance the aircraft's electronic attack capabilities, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Tuesday during remarks at the Association of Old Crows' annual symposium.

The Growler Capability Modification (GCM) program, which Del Toro called the first major upgrade in 15 years, aims to keep the aircraft tactically relevant for the next decade.

"The Growlers play a critical role in jamming radar and communication signals of adversary forces, hindering their ability to detect, track, and target U.S. and allied platforms and personnel," he said.

The GCM includes the integration of advanced datalinks and the Next Generation Jammer, a collaborative effort between the United States and Australia.

Additionally, Del Toro highlighted improvements in the Navy's surface fleet's electronic warfare (EW) posture through the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP), which is intended to enhance anti-ship missile defense and other capabilities.

For the Marine Corps, Del Toro noted the importance of platforms like the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (GATOR) and the F-35B Lightning II. "These platforms enable our Marines to sense our adversaries, and share information across the joint force, providing enhanced battlespace awareness to inform commanders’ decisions," he said.

