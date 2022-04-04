Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy research lab highlights new technologies at Sea-Air-Space 2022

News

April 04, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2022--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) is showcasing new areas of research and innovative technologies during the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space exposition this week at the Gaylord National Convention Center. 

Among the areas the NRL is highlighting at the show include demonstrations of a hexapod robot from the NRL's Distributed Autonomous Systems Group (DASG), which conducts research into multi-agent and multi-robot autonomous systems.

Additionally, the NRL is giving showgoers a look at its PROTEUS computer system, which is used to identify, query, and filter vessels based on user-defined criteria; a new type of radar called Flexible Distributed Array Radar (FlexDAR); and the NRL Technology Transfer Office, which has as its mission engaging with industry and academia to develop strategic partnerships and serving as a go-between for NRL’s state-of-the-art research capabilities and industry needs.

Show attendees can visit NRL at Booth 1847.

