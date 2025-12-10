AI-enabled SIGINT suite aims to cut time from signal to decision

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. A new signals-intelligence system on display at the Association of Old Crows conference is designed to help operators sort, identify, and locate radio emitters faster by pushing more automation and analysis to the edge of the network.

The SENTINEL signals intelligence (SIGINT) suite from Microwave Products Group combines wideband receivers with software that uses radio frequency machine learning (RFML) to recognize signal types and flag items of interest, according to the company literature. Instead of relying on analysts to manually sift through dense spectrum displays, the system is intended to classify many emitters automatically across a range from roughly 2 MHz to 18 GHz and highlight those that match mission profiles, the statement reads.

SENTINEL also focuses on geolocation. The system can fuse inputs from multiple sensors and apply several direction-finding methods, including angle-of-arrival and time- and frequency-difference-of-arrival techniques, to estimate where a transmitter is located, the company says. Those results can then be displayed on mapping tools so commanders see both what the signal is and where it is coming from in near real time, according to the company.