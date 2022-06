Elbit Systems receives $70M EW contract

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a $70 million contract for an unidentified electronic warfare (EW) solution to be provided to an unidentified country, the company announced in a statement.

The two-and-a-half year contract would involve providing ground-based EW and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) units equipped with electronic support measures, electronic countermeasures, and command and control systems.

The systems are capable of creating a passive air and ground picture, allowing the user to respond to both aerial and land-based threats, the statement added.