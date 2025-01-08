Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman to lead $3.5 billion TACAMO systems integration effort

News

January 08, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy U.S. Navy

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. The U.S. Navy announced that Northrop Grumman has secured a contract worth $3.5 billion to conduct the mission-systems integration for the E-130J, which will be the successor to the E-6B Mercury aircraft for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission.

TACAMO is the U.S. military's system of survivable communications links designed to be used in case of a nuclear crisis to maintain communications between decision-makers (the National Command Authority) and strategic nuclear delivery systems. 

Under the terms of the contract, Northrop Grumman will serve as the prime contractor to integrate TACAMO mission systems, including the Collins Aerospace Very Low Frequency system, into government-furnished/Lockheed Martin-built C-130J-30 airplanes. The contract calls for three engineering development models (EDMs) and options for as many as three system demonstration test articles (SDTAs) and up to six aircraft in the first lot of production. Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin will act as directed subcontractors to support the integration and airworthiness.

The acquisition effort is being led by the Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) within the Program Executive Office for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)).

