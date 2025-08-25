PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Pacific Defense’s SABER MOSA Multi-Function Electronic Warfare system

This week’s product, the Pacific Defense SABER 9-slot 3U OpenVPX system electronic warfare (EW) system (EWS1090VP), integrates counter-UAS (uncrewed aircraft system), counter-communications, counter-IED [improvised explosive device], and counter-radar electronic support capabilities. The EWS1090VP follows a modular open systems approach (MOSA) and is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).

The EWS1090VP, Pacific Defense’s first offering in its new Multi-Function Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence (EW/SIGINT) family, has wideband processing capabilities that empowers operators to conduct comprehensive, full-spectrum surveys of the electromagnetic environment. Warfighters can pinpoint signals of interest in real time, while advanced direction-finding and geolocation maintain persistent tracking of threat emitters. SABER also delivers electronic countermeasures through multiple low-latency active and reactive electronic attack modes, effectively neutralizing threats while enhancing situational awareness and force protection.

Key features of the EWS1090VP include advanced multi-card scheduling for simultaneous threat engagement; secure networked remote EW sensor provisioning and command and control; secure collaborative autonomous processing for in-mission application loading and reconfiguration along with advanced systems processing with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to improve system performance, reduce system false alarms, and minimize operator workload.

MOSA Matters

As a MOSA solution, the SABER leverages commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components—such as antennas and amplifiers—to reduce delivery timelines, lower costs, and enable rapid integration of multivendor technologies.

By adhering to the SOSA Technical Standard and the CMOSS Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA), SABER provides open interfaces for radio frequency (RF) systems. This ensures the platform remains adaptable and capable of addressing frequency-agile threats in congested electromagnetic environments. SABER can be quickly upgraded with any MORA-compliant third-party software application or SDR.

PNT

Positioning/navigation/timing (PNT) features include assured PNT services with multiple sensors and sensor fusion,1PPS/100 MHz reference timing source, enhanced M-Code GPS/IMU position accuracy, and internal CSAC/Rb MAC for time/frequency holdover.

Compute/Processing Features

Wideband SDR Transceiver dual independent TX and RX channels, 5 MHz to 18 GHz of tunable RF front-end and 160 MHz IBW per channel

Ultra-wideband SDR, dual independent TX and RX channels, up to 18 GHz of tunable RF front-end and 1 GHz IBW per channel

Intel processing: Intel Xeon W series (Tiger Lake) processor for mission command and system management and Intel Xeon D series (Ice Lake) processor for compute intensive EW/SIGINT applications

NVIDIA Ampere A4500 high-performance computing graphics processing unit (GPU)

Other Features

Connectivity Multiple RF radio antenna interfaces MORA Low Latency Bus (ML2B) VICTORY Data Bus (VDB) Timing, GNSS and ALTNAV antenna interfaces PNT Fill Crypto Sub-system (CSS) Fill General user interfaces (e.g. Ethernet, USB, Display Port, etc.) NVMRO Customizable to support legacy interfaces (optional)

Dimension (approximate): 32.72”(L) x 21.06”(W) x 12”(H)

Weight (approximate): Transit case assembly: under 130 lbs

Power: 28V DC nominal input voltage, 12V DC only power distribution to plug-in cards

Power consumption depends on the operating mode and mission application and configuration

Environmental: Hybrid cooling ruggedized to meet MIL-STD-810G VITA 48.2 conduction cooled PICs, and MIL-STD-461C

