Sensors for Eurodrone pods to be made by Hensoldt

News

January 24, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: By DeffiSK -- Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Sensors maker Hensoldt has signed an agreement to develop sensor equipment that can be integrated into a pod to give the recently commissioned Eurodrone a signals-intelligence (SIGINT) capability. 

The potentially 15 million euro ($16.31 million) contract -- awarded by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) -- calls for the implementation and testing of a SIGINT demonstrator that can be easily integrated into flying platforms and scaled for sea and land applications.

The sensor technology for reconnaissance of radio and radar signals is based on updated digitization, electronic beam-steering, and metallic 3D printing technologies, Hensoldt stated in its announcement. 

