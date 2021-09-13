Signals-intelligence market to reach $23.42 billion by 2029, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay AMSTERDAM. Global markets for signals intelligence (SIGINT) markets will reach $23.42 billion by 2029, up from $15.75 billion in 2021, with the major growth expected to occur from 2023 to 2027 when the majority of deployments of SIGINT will take place in ground-based SIGINT, space and unmanned aerial systems, and maritime SIGINT, according to a stufy from Market Forecast, "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2029."

According to the study authors, the integration of communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronics intelligence (ELINT) on various platforms will be the key SIGINT development in coming years and countries will be pressed to emphasize policies and procedures to bring the entire SIGINT system under one roof.

According to the study, the U.S. is well-developed in maritime SIGINT, as it looks forward to handling growing tensions in the South China Sea; additionally, following the ending of the U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan, the U.S. and NATO allies will see a reduction in ground-based tactical SIGINT needs.

For its part, the study authors say, China is investing heavily in spacecraft and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for SIGINT and electronic warfare (EW). Countering these movements by China, Japan and India are working on their own SIGINT policies that will include more space programs, SIGINT aircraft, and maritime SIGINT, thereby increasing demand for SIGINT in Asian markets, according to the study.

