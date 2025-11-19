3U VPX Digital Signal Processing Solutions for EW Applications

New Wave Design offers the A&D industry’s broadest offering of SOSA-aligned, 3U VPX solutions for heavy sensor data processing applications. From 700Gb of optical ingest, to QMC, FMC+, and XMC-compliant open mezzanine sites, and numerous AMD Versal® part options, New Wave Design has the commercial solution to address your SIGNIT, COMINT, RADAR, ELINT, EO/IR or digital signal processing (DSP) application.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHT: The V6068 is a next generation heterogeneous embedded computing 3U VPX module featuring the AMD Versal® Premium Adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC), rugged optical and electrical high-speed I/O, FMC+ mezzanine site, and SOSA-aligned proﬁle options. The V6068 provides options for Versal® Premium VP1502/VP1702 part selection. In a single 3U VPX card, the V6068 provides three 100G optical interfaces (300G aggregate), large FPGA fabric, ARM processor cores, and open FMC+ mezzanine site to host your ADC/DAC, additional I/O, or other application-specific functionality.



The V6068 excels at high-bandwidth interface applications where data is processed, or pre-processed locally, then distributed across the VPX backplane or optical interfaces. Use cases include sensor interface, data processing, data distribution, and FPGA co-processing applications. Radar, signals intelligence, EO/IR, electronic warfare, video, storage, medical imaging, and embedded communications systems all can beneﬁt from the V6068 module.



By leveraging the Versal® hard silicon Ethernet interfaces, PCIe controllers, DMA engines, and associated software drivers, AMD has enabled a robust ecosystem for high-bandwidth Ethernet performance. In addition to the Ethernet interface, the FPGA fabric provided within the Adaptive SoC is capable of hosting IP cores for Fibre Channel, ARINC-818, sFPDP, Aurora, and others. This makes the V6068 an ideal hardware platform for mixed interface protocol needs or protocol bridging applications.



Announced during the 2026 Association of Old Crows (AOC) Annual Symposium, the V6068 is the go-to commercial solution for EW digital signal processing applications where high speed optical or electric I/O, DSP capacity for custom “skills,” and flexibility into a mezzanine are valued in an open architecture application.

