Dawn VME Products 3U Conduction Cooled VPX Extender

Eletter Product

3U Conduction Cooled VPX Extender. The Dawn IEB (Intelligent Extender Board) has features not normally found in conventional implementations.

The Dawn product has two microcontrollers, FET switches for voltage switching, 12 channels of A/D for monitoring voltages, Hall-Effect current sensors on each voltage rail for current monitoring and overcurrent protection, and a RESET generator and a serial port RS-232/USB port.

The IEB even calculates the total number of watts that the board is dissipating.

Click here for more information.