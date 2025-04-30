Military Embedded Systems

Dawn VME Products 3U Conduction Cooled VPX Extender

Eletter Product
Dawn VME Products 3U Conduction Cooled VPX Extender

3U Conduction Cooled VPX Extender. The Dawn IEB (Intelligent Extender Board) has features not normally found in conventional implementations.

The Dawn product has two microcontrollers, FET switches for voltage switching, 12 channels of A/D for monitoring voltages, Hall-Effect current sensors on each voltage rail for current monitoring and overcurrent protection, and a RESET generator and a serial port RS-232/USB port.

The IEB even calculates the total number of watts that the board is dissipating.

Click here for more information.

Featured Companies

Dawn VME Products

Website
[email protected]
1-510-657-4444
Unmanned
Image via Honeywell
News
Autonomous Black Hawk logistics retrofit selected by U.S. Army

April 30, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Marshall
News
Sonar array modules for Royal Navy submarines and frigates to be produced by Marshall

April 29, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Changes in naval warfare -- AI and unmanned systems at WEST 2025

April 29, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
30mm Amphibious Combat Vehicle enters full-rate production for U.S. Marine Corps

April 30, 2025

More Comms