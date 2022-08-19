EW concepts contract from Army awarded to General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

FMTV A2 vehicle image courtesy Oshkosh Defense.

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army asked General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin to develop ground-based extended-range electronic warfare (EW) concepts for the first phase of a project called Terrestrial Layer System--Echelons Above Brigade, a planned Army system intended to enable integrated signals intelligence (SIGINT), EW, and cyber capabilities for large-scale combat operations.

Under the terms of this initial $15 million request, the companies are tasked with developing concept designs, submitting to a system review, and taking part in a demo of their software architectures.

Although the system has yet to be developed, the Army says that it is requesting $29.6 million in research and development funds in 2023 plus $85.7 million for the defense program in future years, which would go towards continued prototyping and integration.

No official decision has been made regarding which platform or vehicle the EW system will be mounted on, but the Army says that possiblity under consideration is the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV).