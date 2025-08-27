EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Pixus showcases SOSA aligned ATR at MOSA Industry & Government Expo 2025

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Pixus showcases SOSA aligned ATR at MOSA Industry & Government Expo 2025Sponsored Story
August 27, 2025
Visit Pixus Technologies booth #407 to learn about their products aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and their lineup of OpenVPX-based solutions.
Highlighting their offering this week is the 1/4 Mini ATR for 3U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned applications. The device is very compact and lightweight, very high speed, with customizable IO. A chassis manager and fan can be added, giving it a great deal of versatility. The Pixus solutions enables users to have a true SOSA aligned solution in a small space.
Specifications:
- 4"H x 4.8"W x 8.58" L.
- Supports 2x boards plus a VITA 62 PSU.
- Customizable I/O with backplane options to 100GbE.
- Versions with a mezzanine-based SOSA aligned chassis manager (HMC) are available.
- A MIL grade fan with airflow through sidewalls cooling is also optional.
To learn more visit booth #407 at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit or visit www.pixustechnologies.com.