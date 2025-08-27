EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Pixus showcases SOSA aligned ATR at MOSA Industry & Government Expo 2025

Visit Pixus Technologies booth #407 to learn about their products aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and their lineup of OpenVPX-based solutions.

Highlighting their offering this week is the 1/4 Mini ATR for 3U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned applications. The device is very compact and lightweight, very high speed, with customizable IO. A chassis manager and fan can be added, giving it a great deal of versatility. The Pixus solutions enables users to have a true SOSA aligned solution in a small space.

Specifications:

4"H x 4.8"W x 8.58" L.

Supports 2x boards plus a VITA 62 PSU.

Customizable I/O with backplane options to 100GbE.

Versions with a mezzanine-based SOSA aligned chassis manager (HMC) are available.

A MIL grade fan with airflow through sidewalls cooling is also optional.

To learn more visit booth #407 at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit or visit www.pixustechnologies.com.