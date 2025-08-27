Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Pixus showcases SOSA aligned ATR at MOSA Industry & Government Expo 2025

Sponsored Story

August 27, 2025

Visit Pixus Technologies booth #407 to learn about their products aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and their lineup of OpenVPX-based solutions.

Highlighting their offering this week is the 1/4 Mini ATR for 3U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned applications. The device is very compact and lightweight, very high speed, with customizable IO. A chassis manager and fan can be added, giving it a great deal of versatility. The Pixus solutions enables users to have a true SOSA aligned solution in a small space.

Specifications:

  • 4"H x 4.8"W x 8.58" L.
  • Supports 2x boards plus a VITA 62 PSU.
  • Customizable I/O with backplane options to 100GbE.
  • Versions with a mezzanine-based SOSA aligned chassis manager (HMC) are available.
  • A MIL grade fan with airflow through sidewalls cooling is also optional.

To learn more visit booth #407 at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit or visit www.pixustechnologies.com.

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via Terma
News
Terma acquires OSL Technology to boost counter-UAS, infrastructure protection offerings

November 27, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Analog Devices
News
GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

November 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy HPE
News
DoD awards Hewlett Packard Enterprise a 10-year contract for cloud computing upgrades

December 01, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms