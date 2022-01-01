Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7770 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based 3U VPX-REDI Module with 48 GB of DDR4, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, and SecureCOTS™

Military Embedded Systems

XPedite7770The XPedite7770 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 3U VPX-REDI, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XPedite7770 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

XPedite7770 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® Ice Lake-D Single Board Computers.

Features

  • Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors
  • Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package
  • SKUs available with native extended temperature support
  • Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing
  • Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash
  • 3U VPX (VITA 46) module
  • Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles
  • Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48
  • 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels
  • 32 GB of SLC NAND flash
  • XMC site with x8 PCIe interface and rear I/O support
  • One 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet port
  • One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port
  • Two x4 Gen3, one x4 Gen2, and two x2 Gen2 PCIe interfaces
  • One 10GBASE-KR port (with additional port available in some board configurations)
  • Two USB 2.0 ports
  • Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Ideal Solution for the Demands of Secure Computing

The XPedite7770 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Highly Configurable I/O Options

The XPedite7770 provides incredible speed with a 40GBASE-KR4, up to two 10GBASE-KR, and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

The XPedite7770 provides additional expansion capabilities by including an integrated XMC site. This XMC site includes a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel® Xeon® D processor and X12d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)

9901 Silicon Prairie Parkway
Verona, Wisconsin 53593
