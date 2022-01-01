Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7770 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based 3U VPX-REDI Module with 48 GB of DDR4, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, and SecureCOTS™

The XPedite7770 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 3U VPX-REDI, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XPedite7770 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

XPedite7770 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® Ice Lake-D Single Board Computers.

Features

Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors

Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing

Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash

3U VPX (VITA 46) module

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels

32 GB of SLC NAND flash

XMC site with x8 PCIe interface and rear I/O support

One 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet port

One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port

Two x4 Gen3, one x4 Gen2, and two x2 Gen2 PCIe interfaces

One 10GBASE-KR port (with additional port available in some board configurations)

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Ideal Solution for the Demands of Secure Computing

The XPedite7770 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Highly Configurable I/O Options

The XPedite7770 provides incredible speed with a 40GBASE-KR4, up to two 10GBASE-KR, and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

The XPedite7770 provides additional expansion capabilities by including an integrated XMC site. This XMC site includes a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel® Xeon® D processor and X12d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].