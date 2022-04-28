Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7870 is an Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Processor-Based 3U VPX-REDI Module with 48 GB of DDR4, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, and SecureCOTS™

The XPedite7870 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 3U VPX-REDI, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XPedite7870 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

XPedite7870 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® Ice Lake-D Single Board Computers.

Features

Supports Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors

Up to 20 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing

Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash

3U VPX (VITA 46) module

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels

32 GB of SLC NAND flash

Two 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports

One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port

Two x4 Gen3, one x4 Gen2, and two x2 Gen2 PCIe interfaces

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Ideal Solution for the Demands of Secure Computing

The XPedite7870 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Highly Configurable I/O Options

The XPedite7870 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4 and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected]