Military Embedded Systems

Innovative I/O Solutions in Rugged ATRs

Eletter Product


Innovative I/O Solutions in Rugged ATRsElma's full line of field-proven convection, conduction and liquid cooled ATR enclosures support a wide range of rugged airborne and mobile deployed applications. Our modular, COTS system platforms offer standardized, cost-effective solutions for open standards-based board sets (OpenVPX, SOSA™, VME). 

Available in 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1 and 1 1/2 ATR to ARINC 404A & 600 specifications, our modular design concept allows for ample customization options without the typical cost and lead-time penalties.  All-aluminum or Al-composite ATRs are designed to optimize weight while maximizing cooling and payload considerations.  

Removable I/O panels allow for customization to exact application requirements and increased configurability.  ATR enclosures use electrostatic dust filters, honeycomb EMI filters and EMI gasketing techniques to ensure compliance to MIL-STD-461E EMC requirements.  

Additional Features

  • Full range of 28VDC, military power supplies from 150 to 750 watts 
  • Capacity for 5, 7, 12 or 15 slots 3U/6U x 160mm
  • Advanced airflow distribution through card cage 
  • Conduction with air assist designs for 3U and 6U boards
  • Aluminum or composite construction
  • AS9001 compliant
  • IEEE 1101.10 Compliant

Typical MIL-STD compliance

  • MIL-STD-810F: Environmental Test
  • MIL-STD-167: Vibration
  • MIL-STD-461E: EMI Shielding
  • MIL-STD-704E: Aircraft Power
  • MIL-STD-1275A: 28VDC, Vehicles
  • MIL-STD-5400: General Aerospace

For a more complete view of our line of embedded computing products and capabilities visit our website.
 

Featured Companies

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website
Unmanned
Story
Introducing VITA 90, the latest rugged small-form-factor module standard
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Ansys image.
News
Next-gen semiconductor solutions to advance modern data centers
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
Cybord raises a $4M Seed investment led by IL Ventures to disrupt the electronics manufacturing industry
More A.I.
Cyber
Whitepaper
Cybersecurity Trends in Aerospace and Defense Applications
More Cyber