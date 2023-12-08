Mercury to show EW processing platform at AOC 2023

Military Embedded Systems

December 08, 2023

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mercury Systems will be showing its Mercury Processing Platform, aimed at enabling edge-ready electronic warfare (EW) solutions, at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to information from the company, engineers working on defense systems can engage the Mercury processing platform early in the design process, thereby helping teams to develop next-generation radar and compute solutions to detect, track, and intercept threats.

Mercury officials say that those designers who engage the processing platform early in the design process are thereby able to apply cutting-edge microelectronics in order to achieve mission-critical functionality, security, and size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements.

Showgoers may visit Mercury at AOC Booth #1331.

