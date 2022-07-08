New RFSoC Gen 3 PCIe Board Offers RF Flexibility

Military Embedded Systems

Quartz® Model 7053The Quartz® Model 7053 is a high-performance 8-Channel A/D & D/A PCIe board based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC. The Model 7053 supports direct RF sampling using 5 GS/sec 14-bit ADCs and eight 10 GS/sec 14-bit DACs, both supporting analog signals up to 6 GHz. Each data converter has built-in digital downconverters or upconverters with programmable decimation and interpolation up to 40x and independent tuning for increased RF flexibility and frequency planning. The Model 7053 is ideal for 5G and LTE wireless, SIGINT, EW, communications and radar applications.

Mercury Systems

