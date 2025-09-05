New VPX3-VERSA2 3U VPX Versal Prime module from PanaTeQ

PanaTeQ’s VPX3-VERSA2 is a 3U OpenVPX module based on the VERSAL Adaptative Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) GEN1 device from AMD. It supports the Prime series VM1502 or VM1802.

The VERSAL integrates a Dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 based Application Processing Unit (APU), a Dual-core ARM Cortex-R5F based Real-Time Processing Unit (RPU), DSP Engines and a large Programmable Logic (PL) in a single device. It also includes on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a rich set of peripheral connectivity interfaces.

The board can be ordered with different versions of the VERSAL family of devices, coupled up to 4 or 8GB 64-bit DDR4-3200 Processing Memory with 8-bit ECC.

4GB 32-bit of LPDDR4-2133 is also available as the Programmable Logic Memory, allowing data streaming applications such as video CODEC and signal processing. 256GB of soldered eMMC managed NAND Flash is available for local data storage.

The VPX3-VERSA2 uses advanced DC/DC power modules from Linear Technology using PMBus and PanaTeQ’s Smart Power Management technology.

For front-end I/O interfaces, an on-board FMC+ site compliant to the Vita 57.4 HPC standard with 68 SE IO (34 Diff Pairs) and 24 MGTs, allowing a wide range of applications such as EW warfare systems, High-Speed Communication, LIDAR/RADAR/SONAR.

The board can act as a Single Board Computer in the VPX system. When the VPX3-VERSA2 is System Controller, there is no need to add any SBC in the VPX System, improving Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C).

A large number of the peripherals are available on the VPX backplane: 1x ETH 1000Base-T, 1x USB 2.0, 4x RS-232 or 2x Full-Duplex RS-422, 16x GPIOs, 1x CAN-FD.

The air cooled PanaTeQ System Development Kit VPX3-VERSA2-PSDK is available for the developers and includes a lab chassis with 3-slots Centralized backplane, the VPX3-VERSA2-A1M-AS and RTM-VERSA2 boards, a PentaLinux BSP, PanaTeQ FPGA Design References and cables.