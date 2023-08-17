Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen sensing and imaging tech to be developed for DARPA by BAE Systems

News

August 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. BAE Systems has been chosen by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Massive Cross Correlation (MAX) program, according to a statement from the company.

This collaboration seeks to pave the way for the deployment of enhanced signal processing and computation on a novel, more compact class of military platforms, the statement reads.

Signal processing is at the core of vital Department of Defense (DoD) technologies such as sensing, imaging, and communications systems, and correlators play an essential role in this by processing signals through comparison and contrast, the statement adds. The company says the new initiative will focus on the development of analog correlators, aiming to maintain or elevate their current performance while miniaturizing them from the size of a briefcase to that of a hockey puck.

The goal is to enhance capabilities like synthetic aperture radar image processing, automatic target identification, passive location methods, and jam-resistant communications for smaller platforms, the statement reads.

