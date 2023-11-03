Military Embedded Systems

Photonics-manufacturing accord signed between Mercury Systems and U.S. Navy

News

November 03, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced that it signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to develop manufacturing capabilities that would allow commercial photonics chiplets to accelerate edge processing in defense applications.

Under the terms of a $3.9 million, 17-month Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division, Mercury announced that it will be able to access photonics devices developed for the commercial sector by Intel and Ayar Labs. Mercury plans to develop miniaturized and ruggedized packages using photonics chiplets -- which use optical technology to move data through systems such as data centers at speeds in excess of a terabyte per second -- for defense applications to process edge sensor data much faster, enabling faster decision-making in next-generation radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

“Breaking the data transfer bottleneck is a critical objective for the RF & Optoelectronics (RF/OE) program,” stated Joshua Hawke, USD(R&E) RF/OE Execution Lead. “This partnership with Mercury will proliferate co-packaged optics within the defense industrial base and accelerate adoption of innovative technology by the warfighter.”

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms