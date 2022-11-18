Pixus Demonstrates Backplane Design Capability in Excess of 100GbE

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has developed a high performance backplane with signals above 28Gbaud across the backplane slots. The design leverages the 6U OpenVPX form factor and VITA 66/67 RF and optical interfaces, but utilizes a special high-speed connector for the fastest data rates.

The backplane features 13 slots with both RF and optical interfaces through the backplane to the rear panel of a Pixus RiCool chassis. The company employs high-grade PCB materials, back-drilling, and specialized routing strategies to optimize signal performance. For speeds of PCIe Gen4 (16 Gbaud/sec) or above, the company typically performs signal integrity (SI) studies to help ensure the performance of the high-speed signals. The SI results of these backplanes have shown excellent results with large eye diagram openings, etc.

Pixus offers SOSA™ aligned, OpenVPX, and other modular open standard architecture backplane/enclosure solutions. The company also offers various specialty boards in various standards, including power interface boards, alarm cards, chassis managers, and more.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.