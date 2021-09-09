Pixus Offers 1U High Chassis With Dual AC Input and Chassis Monitoring

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has announced a new option for it’s 1U high OpenVPX, CompactPCI, and VME64x enclosures for power and monitoring.

The 1U chassis supports various configurations of 3U/6U OpenVPX, or 6U CompactPCI or VME64x backplanes. The enclosure provides dual, non-redundant AC inputs with 12V power which can be converted to 5V and 3.3V as well. A chassis monitor is located in the rear of the chassis to report the status of the voltages, fans, and temperature. The data is accessible via a USB interface and the unit sets one of three relays if an event occurs.

The Pixus 1U chassis supports Rear Transition Modules (RTMs) and various backplane configurations. Card guides for conduction-cooled boards are available. Pixus offers backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.