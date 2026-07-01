Unified storage for the edge revolution

Product

Image: Tsecond

SAN JOSE, Calif. BRONTOSTOR from Silicon Valley–based defense technology company Tsecond is a high-performance, distributed data platform designed for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud, and enterprise environments, scaling seamlessly from 64 TB to 8 exabytes across up to 8,000 nodes.

The platform unifies file, block, and object storage under a single global namespace, delivering high throughput and ultra-low latency for demanding workloads while scaling seamlessly from compact microcloud deployments to exabyte-scale infrastructure.

Designed to run on customer-preferred hardware, BRONTO STOR supports flexible all-flash and spinning-media deployments, GPU-accelerated AI/ML workflows, Kubernetes environments, hybrid cloud architectures, and secure multisite replication. Its consolidated architecture simplifies administration while giving organizations the performance, resilience, and scale needed for real-time analytics and data-intensive operations.