PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems SOSA aligned chassis manager/SOM optimized for VITA 65

This week’s product, the Annapolis Microsystems WILD WABGM2 VPZ Chassis Manager/System on Module (SOM), aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical standard and VITA 46.11 conformant, enables critical chassis control, maintenance, and security functions. The WABGM2 is available as a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solution and has an optional 3rd connector, which adds 1/10GBASE-T Ethernet, a second MIL-1553 Interface, and three additional Zynq PL HSS.

Made in the USA, the Chassis Manager/SoM is optimized for use with VITA 65/SOSA profiles that define all payload I/O and support backplane maintenance ports (MP01/MP02) as they provide interfaces to multiplex these and/or export over Ethernet allowing for access via chassis manager ethernet connection. An optional Board Support Package (BSP) is available for custom application development and for additional feature support.

For security, the WABGM2 implements security signal interfaces and a Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU11EG MPSoC and latest Microsemi PolarFire MPF200T FPGA, which can be end-user modified with the optional BSP.

Additional features include

Support for 3U and 6U OpenVPX backplanes

Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU11EG MPSoC running Linux for CHmC

Processing Subsystem: Quad core A53 ARM running at 1.2 GHz; dual core R5 ARM;m 4GB DDR4 DRAM

Programmable Logic subsystem (PL): 633K System Logic cells in Programmable Logic; 2GB DDR4 DRAM; 22.5Mb of UltraRAM; 128MB QSPI NOR; Dual 128KB battery backed NV SRAM

MicroSemi Polarfire MPF200T for security functions: 192K Logic Elements; 13.3 Mb Internal RAM; 297Kb internal uPROM bits; boots from internal flash; SPI NOR for in system updates

Support for as many as 16 slots for JTAG and maintenance port aggregation/muxing

Provides 4 sets of MP01/MP02 and 2 sets of JTAG with dedicated select lines for each for further muxing on backplane

Direct attachment to backplane or carrier card

Cabled or backplane interface for I/O functions

Optional BSP enabling customization of Zynq PS, PL for security

Support for MIL-STD-1553 and VITA 66/67 (optical/RF)

Other external connections

Optional MIL-1553 interface

RS-232 UART for Zynq PS console (PS UART)

RS-232 UART for Maintenance port multiplexing (PL UART)

Two 10/100/1000 BASE-T interfaces from Zynq PS

Supports multiple battery inputs (from backplane or cable)

Optional 3rd Connector adds: USB 2.0 One 10/100/1000 BASE-T Ethernet 2nd MIL-1553 Interface Additional 10 LVDS Additional 4 ZYNQ PL HSS



For additional chassis manager options, Annapolis engineers also offer the WILD WABGM0 Chassis Manager.

For more information, visit the WABGM2 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: